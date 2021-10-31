Delhi: Husband shot at by wife's brother over interfaith marriage in Model Town

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Man shot at by wife's brother over interfaith marriage in Delhi's Model Town area

A 26-year-old man was shot at in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area, allegedly by two persons including his wife’s brother, who was upset over their interfaith marriage, officials said. The victim, identified as Deva, is a resident of Adarsh Nagar. He had married a Muslim woman in July this year.

The incident took place on Saturday night when cops found Deva lying on the road with bullet injuries near Shalimar Park in the Model Town area, police said. He was shifted to hospital and is in a serious condition now, they said.

According to the police, the woman's family members were opposed to the couple’s interfaith marriage and her brother had developed animosity against the victim.

On inquiry, it was revealed that Deva was called by his brother-in-law Shahnawaz on the pretext of meeting him. Deva came to Model Town on a bike along with two others, including Shahnawaz. Both the pillion riders shot at him with country-made pistols and fled.

Both the alleged attackers were arrested by the special staff team of northwest district police within six hours of the crime along with two country-made pistols with live cartridges, and a Bullet bike, suspected to have been used in the crime. The accused were identified as Shahnawaz (21), brother of the victim’s wife and Harshit alias Hritik (20), a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the duo, the police said.

