Delhi: 28-year-old gym owner stabbed to death in Bhajanpura, attacked 21 times on face

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Delhi crime: A 28-year-old gym owner was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, who also ran a tour and travel business, was attacked outside his house in Gamri Extension late on Wednesday night.

Attacked 21 times on face

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that Chaudhary was sitting outside his house when he engaged in an altercation with three to four men. The men then attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the face, neck, chest and abdomen. Chaudhary sustained more than 21 stab wounds on his face alone.

The DCP said that the victim was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, he added.

He had previously been convicted in a case of attempted murder and was currently out on bail. Chaudhary is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.

Man stabbed to death, brother injured during neighbours fight

In another incident in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death while his younger brother was critically injured after they were attacked by their neighbours for objecting to noise and commotion during their family fight, police said.

The incident took place when an accused identified as Saransh (22) was on Tuesday night fighting with his family members, who live on the second floor in a residential building at B Block of Ghazipur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said that Vicky Soni (30), who lived with his family on the first floor in the same building, objected to the loud noise that occurred due to the fight.

On this when Vicky came out of his room after dinner, Saransh assaulted him and fled to the second floor, she said. Subsequently, Vicky and his younger brother Ricky went upstairs to inform his father Pradeep. "A quarrel ensued between Saransh, Pradeep and Vicky. Saransh then grabbed a knife and stabbed both Vicky and Ricky, who tried to intervene and save his brother," Gupta said.

"Both the brothers received multiple wounds. They were taken to the hospital where Vicky succumbed to his injuries while Ricky is recuperating," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old boy arrested for killing father, mother and brother in Ghazipur

Also Read: Man, considered 'uncle' by minor girl, rapes her; Thane court sentences him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment