11-year-old girl raped by house owner's son in Delhi amid nationwide protests over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Delhi minor rape: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his tenant's 11-year-old daughter in the Karawal Nagar area of Northeast Delhi, according to police. The accused, identified as Suraj, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Police reported that the incident took place on Tuesday when the 22-year-old suspect enticed the girl to his house by inviting her to watch television. He allegedly forced himself on her and threatened her with severe consequences if she told anyone about the incident, according to the police.

Landlord threatened girl's family

After the incident, the girl complained of discomfort and bleeding from her private parts that night. When her parents took her to the hospital, she revealed what had happened, the officer said. "The girl lives with her family on rent. On the 13th, the landlord's 22-year-old son, Suraj, raped the girl and when the girl's family went to inform the landlord, Kartar Singh, he instead threatened the girl's family," the police said.

The girl's parents reported the incident to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR. The accused is the son of the man in whose house the girl's family, who work as laundry workers, were living as tenants. Police teams were formed to arrest the accused, who had absconded by then, he said. The accused was arrested on Friday, along with his father, who had assisted him in escaping, the officer added.

Victim's family staged protests

On Saturday, the victim's family and relatives held protests, demanding strict punishment for the accused. They also attempted to block a road but later ended the protests after a senior officer assured them that justice would be served for the girl and her family.

The police reported that the girl has been discharged from the hospital, and further investigation is ongoing.

This incident occurs amid nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community in response to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9.

