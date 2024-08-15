Uttar Pradesh horror! Man rapes his 13-year-old daughter in Amethi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Man rapes his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh horror: A man allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi while he was in an inebriated state, police said today (August 15). In the complaint, the victim said that she was alone at home on August 8 (Thursday) when the incident happened. She lodged the police complaint on August 14 evening (Wednesday), Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh said.

FIR registered against accused

An FIR has been registered against the father and efforts are underway to nab him, Singh said. Her mother who had gone to her sister's place in Delhi, passed away on August 10 (Saturday), police said.

She said that because of her mother's death, she could not approach the police earlier with her complaint. More details are awaited in this regard.