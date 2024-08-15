Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Uttar Pradesh horror! Man rapes his 13-year-old daughter in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh horror! Man rapes his 13-year-old daughter in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh horror: According to police, the girl, who lodged a complaint against her father a week after the alleged rape, said she could not approach the police earlier due to her mother's death two days later.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Amethi (UP) Updated on: August 15, 2024 16:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh horror, Man rapes 13 year old daughter in Amethi, Man rapes his daughter in uttar prad
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Man rapes his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh horror: A man allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi while he was in an inebriated state, police said today (August 15). In the complaint, the victim said that she was alone at home on August 8 (Thursday) when the incident happened. She lodged the police complaint on August 14 evening (Wednesday), Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh said.

FIR registered against accused 

An FIR has been registered against the father and efforts are underway to nab him, Singh said. Her mother who had gone to her sister's place in Delhi, passed away on August 10 (Saturday), police said.

Related Stories
Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident doctors to halt nationwide elective services tomorrow

Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident doctors to halt nationwide elective services tomorrow

Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar Medical College Hospital Principal Sandeep Ghosh resigns amid prote

Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar Medical College Hospital Principal Sandeep Ghosh resigns amid prote

Odisha doctor 'rapes' two women patients at government hospital, booked

Odisha doctor 'rapes' two women patients at government hospital, booked

'Avoid being alone': Assam hospital's advisory days after Kolkata rape-murder, later withdraws

'Avoid being alone': Assam hospital's advisory days after Kolkata rape-murder, later withdraws

She said that because of her mother's death, she could not approach the police earlier with her complaint. More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement