Delhi crime: Elderly man rapes minor girl on pretext of performing 'tantra' to cure her ailing father, held

A minor girl has alleged that she was raped by a 52-year-old man in a graveyard in west Delhi's Rohini. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sharif. According to the complaint filed by the 12-year-old victim, the accused deceived her into coming to a graveyard in Kanjhawala, under the pretence of performing occult rituals, or 'tantra,' intended to heal her ailing father. The victim, who had been seeking help for her father’s chronic illness, was lured by Sharif's promise of a cure through these practices. The situation took a horrific turn when Sharif allegedly raped her at the graveyard.

"A call regarding the sexual assault of a girl was received at Kanjhawala police station on Tuesday. A police team was sent to the spot," a senior police officer said. Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR under section 65(2) (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused, the police said. "We have arrested Mohammad Sharif. The girl was also medically examined at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Further investigation is underway," the police officer said.

Man sentenced 12-year jail in minor’s sexual assault case

In a separate incident, a Delhi court sentenced a man to 12 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2020. It also awarded Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation to the victim, saying the purpose of the criminal justice system is not only to attain catharsis by handing down proportional punishment but also to rehabilitate the victim. Additional Sessions Judge Preeti Parewa was hearing a case against the man who was earlier convicted under the penal provision for kidnapping and under section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additional Public Prosecutor Vinnet Dahiya said the convict had committed a heinous offence and deserved severe punishment.

