Delhi: Cab driver runs over man sleeping on footpath, arrested

A Delhi cab driver was arrested on Sunday after he drove his car over a man sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Kamla Market area, the police said on Sunday.

As per police reports, the incident took place on Saturday at around 1:30 pm when the Rajasthan registered Innova cab coming from ITO suddenly lost control and turned turtle, before driving it over the footpath near Minto Road, where a man sleeping on footpath lost his life.

The cab driver was following his GPS route while driving the car, but suddenly lost control over his vehicle at a sharp turn, ending up ploughing into the footpath, the police added.

