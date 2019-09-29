Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
Delhi: Cab driver runs over man sleeping on footpath, arrested

As per police reports, the incident took place on Saturday at around 1:30 pm when the Rajasthan registered Innova cab coming from ITO suddenly lost control and turned turtle, before driving it over the footpath near Minto Road, where a man sleeping on footpath lost his life.

New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2019 14:33 IST
A Delhi cab driver was arrested on Sunday after he drove his car over a man sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Kamla Market area, the police said on Sunday. 

The cab driver was following his GPS route while driving the car, but suddenly lost control over his vehicle at a sharp turn, ending up ploughing into the footpath, the police added.

