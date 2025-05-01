Decomposed body of missing man found in Delhi drain days after clash over broken liquor bottles According to officials, the altercation began when the victim, Jagvinder Singhania, who was riding a motorcycle, had a minor collision with a car. The impact reportedly shattered several liquor bottles.

New Delhi:

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man, allegedly killed following a scuffle, was discovered in west Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the altercation began when the victim, Jagvinder Singhania, who was riding a motorcycle, had a minor collision with a car. The impact reportedly shattered several liquor bottles he was carrying, leading to the dispute.

Singhania’s body was later found dumped in a drain in the Bakkarwala area on April 27, the police said. His wife reported him missing on April 14, at the Baba Haridass Nagar Police Station. He was a resident of Surukhpur Road in Gopal Nagar and had left his home on April 13 on his motorcycle, however never returned, the police said.

A senior police officer said that during the initial search, Jagvinder’s motorcycle was found abandoned near Najafgarh. CCTV footage from the vicinity showed him speaking with the driver of a black Scorpio SUV. “He was seen parking his bike, picking up his helmet and bag, and entering the SUV, which then drove off towards Nangloi. His wife later confirmed the man in the video was her husband,” the officer added.

How did the investigation unfold?

The investigation took a significant turn on April 27 when a decomposed body was discovered in a drain under the jurisdiction of the Ranhola Police Station. “A purse found on the body contained Jagvinder’s Aadhaar card. The body was later identified by his father and brothers, and a case of murder was registered,” said the officer.

Police reviewed footage of three suspicious black Scorpio SUVs and formed two teams to trace the suspect. One of the vehicles led investigators to Rohit Kumar Singh, 28, a resident of Baprola and a cashier at a private bank, who was subsequently arrested.

Accused confessed of killing Jagvinder and dumping body

“During questioning, Rohit initially misled police but eventually confessed. He told investigators that the confrontation began after his SUV brushed past Jagvinder’s motorcycle, breaking liquor bottles the latter was carrying. Despite the altercation, the two bought more alcohol from Indira Market and consumed it together,” the officer said.

Police further stated that the argument escalated under the influence of alcohol, and Rohit allegedly killed Jagvinder. To conceal the crime, the body was dumped in the Ganda Nala (drain) in the Bakkarwala area.

“The Scorpio used in the crime has been seized and is being examined by forensic teams,” police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.