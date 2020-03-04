Couple enters suicide pact after families' objection

Image Source : FILE A young couple suicide in their respective homes after their family objects for the relationship

A young couple committed suicide by consuming poison in their respective houses after their families opposed their relationship .The incident took place in the Roza area of Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. According to reports, Ram Niwas, a resident of the ITI colony, used to work in a mart as a labourer. He was in a relationship with his brother's sister-in-law, who lived in the same locality, for the past two years.

The girl was 19-year-old while Niwas was 24-years-old. Both belonged to the same community.

However, the boy's family did not approve of the relationship because they did not want both their sons to marry in the same family.

The couple tried hard to convince their families, but failed and the boy's family had started preparing for his marriage elsewhere.

Ram Niwas met the girl on Monday night and then went to sleep without having dinner.

He was found dead the following morning. The girl was also found dead in her house.

After getting information about the incident, police arrived and tried to seize the bodies, but both the families refused to give the bodies for autopsy.

The bodies were later sent for autopsy after a local leader intervened and convinced the families.

Forensic experts also called in to ensure that there was no foul play.

Roza Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Pal said, "It seems to be a clear case of suicide. The family members of the couple have refrained from saying anything about their children's death, but the residents told us that both the deceased were in a relationship and wanted to marry each other."

