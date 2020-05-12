Class 10 girl burnt to death in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram; 2 men linked to AIADMK arrested

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A class 10 girl has been burnt alive in Tamil Nadu (Representational image)

A 15-year-old class 10 girl was burnt alive after she became the victim of a dispute between two families in Thiruvennainallur near Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. The girl succumbed a day after she was being treated. The police has arrested two people in the case. The incident took place near Thiruvennainallur when two people linked to the ruling AIADMK allegedly burnt alive the girl. The men had dispute with her father.

K Jayabal, father of the girl runs two shops in the town. On Saturday, in one of the shops, his son after closing it down was sleeping there. A person named K Praveen kumar asked for some toabacco products but Jayabal's son refused since the shop was closed. Following this, Praveenkumar came into an argument with his son and attacked him.

Jayabal took his son to a government hospital and afterwards went to register a complaint with police. In the meanwhile, locals noticed that some smoke was coming out of his home looking at which he rushed towards his house and found that her daughter was set on fire.

They rushed her to the hospital but since she had already received 95 per cent burns, succumbed to injuries.

The girl before she succumbed to burn injuries in her statement accused two people -- one G Murugan, a former AIADMK councilor's husband and K Kaliyaperumal, AIADMK branch secretary of the region -- saying they burnt her alive by pouring petrol.

The police has registered a case against the accused under IPC section 303 for murder and other sections.

Hitting at the ruling AIADMK, DMK has demanded strict action against the culprits. Meanwhile Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that the incident is hearthbreaking and assued that the accused will get strictest punishment.

