'Bunty-Babli' duo, who were absconding with 38 laptops worth Rs 16 lakh, arrested | How police trapped them?

A unique case of laptop fraud has come to light which is likened to the famous Bunty-Babli style. The duo from Delhi were arrested by Nagpur Police, who were absconding with 38 laptops and CCTVs worth about Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of opening a computer work shop.

The Bunty-Babli duo, residents of Delhi, have been identified as Pawan Kumar Veer Singh and Anita Sharma. According to the information received from the police, both the accused took a house on rent in Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur, they also rented a shop there.

How they operated

These people first took 18 old laptops and ordered 28 new laptops from a computer businessman and then they fled after promising the businessman immediate payment. Bunty Babli asked computer businessman Ajay to provide 28 new laptops from Dell company. According to reports, on October 21, Ajay gave the laptops. In the evening, on the pretext of making payment, both of them took the laptops and fled from Nagpur in a taxi. After their escape, Ajay registered the case Bajaj Nagar police registered the case.

The police have recovered 6 laptops out of 38 whose total value is around Rs 16 lakh. Police is investigating the matter further.

DCP Lohit Matani said, "After getting the laptop, these people immediately fled. The accused told the dealer of the laptop that they would pay the money the next day. And that as soon as the approval comes from the company, they are going to start this company and hence 30 laptops are required."