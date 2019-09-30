Image Source : PTI BSP leader's son booked for power theft

Farman Ali, son of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) UP President and Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali, has been booked for power theft.

The case was registered after a vigilance team raided a college in Meerut's Kithor area.

The team led by the Power Department's Vigilance Inspector Bharat Kumar Rathi and Executive Engineer Dhirendra Kumar raided the college on Meerut-Garh road and found an illegal connection drawing 15 KV directly from the transmission line.

According to a senior Power Department official, the institution has a sanctioned load of 20 KV but an additional cable which was bypassing the electronic meter was illegally drawing a separate load of 15 KV.

Farman Ali is the chairman of the college and a case under section 135 of the Electricity Act was lodged against him at anti-power theft police station here.

To expedite cases of power theft in the region, nine such anti-power theft police stations have been set up under Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Rampur, Hapur, Bijnore and Muzaffarnagar.

FIRs were now being registered at these police stations. A total of 402 cases have already been lodged at Bulandshahr anti-theft police station, followed by 114 in Meerut, 99 in Ghaziabad and 87 in Noida.