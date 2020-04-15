Image Source : FILE BJP leader shot dead in Bareilly

BJP leader Yunus Ahmad Dumpy was shot dead late on Tuesday night outside his house in Bareilly district by four assailants. The leader was sprayed with bullets and died on the spot. The assailants made an easy escape. The deceased was the Vice President of the BJP minority cell in Bareilly.

According to family members, Dumpy was locked in a land dispute with Sirajuddin, Isamuddin, and Asif. A case had been registered against them at the Baradari police station two years ago.

"These three came with one more person and sprayed Dumpy with bullets. Before anyone could realize, the four fled away. They made sure that Dumpy was dead before they left," said a family member.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot soon after getting information. All entry and exit points of the district have been sealed. The police also started raiding the possible locations of the culprits.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the SSP said that the accused would be arrested soon.

