Bihar Assault Case: Minor alleges sexual assault against staff at shelter home in Bodh Gaya

A girl living in a shelter home in Bihar's Bodh Gaya made allegations of sexual assault against the staff. The minor alleged that at night she was given milk with sedatives and would wake up the next morning with body pain.

Four other minor girls from the same home shelter have also complained same.

According to the directors of the Bodygaya Protection team, the district level team will submit the reports after two to three days. The shocking part is, Shelter Supredentendt asked the minor to not disclose the matter.

"District Magistrate has ordered a probe in this matter. The report is to be presented in 48 hours. The possibility of the incident is unlikely. There is 24X7 police and CCTV surveillance. But the matter will be probed properly," said Divesh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director, District Child Protection Unit of the shelter home.

"The girl is originally from Nawada but was living in a shelter home in Bodh Gaya. An inquiry is underway. The truth will be out soon," added Sharma.

According to officials, there are 5 women police officers at Shelter 24/7.

