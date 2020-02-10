Image Source : Bhubaneswar student shot by bike-borne assailants in broad daylight

Two unidentified persons opened fire at a student here on Monday, leaving her injured, police said. The incident happened in Infocity police station area when the woman, a student of a private fashion designing college, was standing at the roadside with a male companion, a police officer said.

The man accompanying the injured woman claimed there was no provocation from their side, the officer said.

He said the assailants suddenly opened fire and fled from the spot on their motorbike, the officer said.

The woman, who hails from Balasore district, sustained bullet injuries on her thighs and was admitted to a private hospital, he said.

Commissioner of Police, Sudhasu Sarangi said, "The injured woman was not the target of the assailants. She had nothing to do with the incident. She is out of danger and is being treated."

Sarangi that the accused persons have been identified and their motive behind the firing known but the investigation is still in the preliminary stage.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police has sanctioned Rs 25,000 for the treatment of the woman.

