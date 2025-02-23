Bengaluru: History-sheeter hacked to death near Garuda Mall, police launch probe According to police, Hyder Ali was returning home from a live band event with a friend on a bike when he was attacked by unidentified miscreants near Garuda Mall in Ashoknagar.

In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter was hacked to death near Garuda Mall, Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police sources, Hyder Ali was returning from a live band party when his rivals waylaid his car and attacked him around 1.30 am.

They said Ali was named in several criminal cases at various police stations in the city. Police formed teams to nab the culprits involved in the crime.

33-year-old woman gangraped in Bengaluru, four held

In another criminal incident in Bengauru, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Koramangala. All four accused involved in the incident that occurred around midnight on Thursday were arrested, the police said.

The woman works in catering services and serves food at events. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation.

After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel, police said. After dinner, they allegedly made sexual advances toward her and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel.

They then 'threatened' her not to disclose the incident to anyone and released her around 6 am on Friday, a senior police officer said.

After reaching home, she narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police, he added.

All the suspects hail from another state and work in hotels, he said. "Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused," Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth said.

Sharing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima told reporters, "We got the information around 7.30 am to 8 am and registered a case. Four youth were involved and all of them have been arrested.

(With PTI inputs)