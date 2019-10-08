Image Source : FILE ATS commando commits suicide in Lucknow

An ATS commando committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with his service pistol in Lucknow.

Brijesh Kumar Yadav, 40, shot himself in the barrack at the ATS headquarters where he was staying and died on the spot.

According to reports, Yadav was scheduled to leave for Gorakhpur on Tuesday morning for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme. Yadav hailed from Gorakhpur.

Police sources said that a family dispute was the reason behind the suicide. His friends in the ATS said that Yadav had a spat with his wife, hours before he shot himself.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that the matter was under investigation.

