Another Kerala nun accuses Bishop Franco of molestation, non-consensual sexting

Image Source : PTI Another Kerala nun accuses Bishop Franco of harassment, non-consensual sexting

Another nun from Kerala has accused former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, of sexual abuse. Franco Mulakkal, is currently out on bail in a case of sexually assaulting a nun between 2014 and 2016. The second nun's statement was given before the police as she is the 14th witness in the case against Mulakkal. The nun reportedly belongs to the same religious institute as the first nun who has accused Bishop Franco of raping her.

In her statement, she said that the bishop used to make video calls and talk about sex.

She also said that once she was called at a convent in Kerala and was grossly misbehaved with her. The police has not registered a case over this allegation, as there is no complaint from the nun.

Mulakkal who was arrested on September 21, 2018 on rape charges, got bail on October 16, 2018.

The Kerala Police has filed a 1,400-page chargesheet against him.

The chargesheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and several nuns.

After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the Jalandhar diocese.

(With inputs from IANS)