Andhra Pradesh: 34-year-old man kills mother after she refuses to put property on his name

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his mother over a property dispute in Ramadasupeta village here on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Koti Ramakrishna. He surrendered before the police after the incident. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Koti Anasuyamma.

Circle Inspector, Tekkali Police Station, R Neelaiah said, "Anasuyamma has a son Koti Ramakrishna (34). She has two houses on her name and they are in custody of her daughter-in-law. Ramakrishna has been demanding his mother to put those properties on his name for some time, but the mother did not pay heed."

"On Wednesday morning, he had a quarrel with his mother on the same matter, and then he hit her with the leg of a cot due to which Anasuyamma died on the spot," said the official.

"Ramakrishna went to Tekkali police station on Wednesday evening and surrendered before the police. A case of murder has been filed against him and we are investigating the matter," he said.

