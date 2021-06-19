Andhra Pradesh: 21-year old slits girl's throat for turning down his proposal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A 21-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district allegedly killed a girl by slitting her throat after she rejected his love proposal.

The incident took place in Chintala Cheruvu village in the district on Friday.

Badvel Rural Police Station sub-inspector Chandrasekhar said that the accused has been identified as Charan.

"Charan was following the girl for a long time. However, the girl rejected his proposal. On Friday, Charan followed the girl and slit her throat," Chandrasekhar told ANI

The accused has been admitted to a hospital after he was beaten up by villagers over the incident. "The villagers, including the kin of the victim thrashed the accused. He has been admitted to Badvel government hospital," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

