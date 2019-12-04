Image Source : FILE Horrifying! 6-year-old girl raped in Mumbai's Kurla, accused arrested

In yet another spine chilling incident, a 6-year-old girl was raped by a man in Mumbai's Kurla. Police have registered a case and the accused has been arrested. This heinous crime took place almost a week after 26-year-old vet doctor was gang-raped and burnt by four accused in Hyderabad in Telangana.

Even as there is a nationwide outrage over the horrific rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary in Telangana, similar incidents keep happening every day and the question over the safety of women and minor make our heads hang in shame.

This incident comes close on the heels of the rape and murder of veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victim, who has been given the name of Disha by the police, was raped and murdered by four truck drivers and cleaners on the night of November 27. All the four were arrested by the police.

On Tuesday, 50-year-old widow was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the G. Vemavaram village of East Godavari district. Three men are alleged to have committed the crime when the victim was alone in her house, police said.

