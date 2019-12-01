Image Source : FILE 4 awarded life term for killing Dalit man 17 years ago

A special court here has awarded life term to four persons including a former village head for killing a Dalit man 17 years ago over old enmity. The special SC/ST (Atrocities) Act court judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the four accused -- Kalku (the former village head), Ali Hasan, Noor Hasan and Ishver -- after holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the order announced Saturday evening, the judge also directed the convicts to pay half of the fine amount to the victim's family. According to special lawyer Yashpal Singh and ADGC Anjum Khan, a Dalit man, Surendra, was killed over old enmity and his body dumped in the fields at Mukandpur village under Titawi police station in the district on December 25, 2002.

