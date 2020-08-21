30-year-old Delhi woman strangulates husband to marry lover

Image Source : PTI Delhi woman strangulates husband to marry lover

A 30-year-old woman, along with her accomplices, allegedly killed her husband in Delhi and tried to mislead investigators by saying the man had committed suicide, police said on Thursday. The woman and her husband had a 20-year age difference and the couple did not have any child, they said. Police said the woman was not happy with her marriage and hatched a plan, with one Veeru Burma and Karan, to kill her husband.

She allegedly had an extra-marital affair with Burma and wanted to marry him, while Karan was staying with the woman and her husband in their house in Budh Vihar area, police said.

The woman's husband worked in the Mayapuri Industrial area, they said.

The woman allegedly strangulated her husband with the help of Karan after giving the victim sleeping pills.

They later rushed the man to the hospital and told doctors he had committed suicide. However, the doctors alerted the police.

On reaching the woman's house, police did not find any evidence pointing towards suicide and the statements of Karan and the woman were also different, a senior official said.

Investigation revealed that the woman wanted to marry Burma and get the property of her husband.

(With agency inputs)

