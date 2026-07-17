Mohammad Nawaz sanctioned by the ICC, found in breach of anti-doping code

New Delhi:

In a major development, Pakistan’s spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been heavily sanctioned by the ICC (International Cricket Council) as he was found in breach of the ICC’s anti-doping code. As a result, he has accepted three months of ineligibility (which will be reduced to one month on completion of a substance abuse treatment programme) for breaching the code.

The 32-year-old tested positive for substance abuse (Carboxy-THC) after a doping test was carried out by the ICC after the T20 World Cup 2026 game between Pakistan and the Netherlands on February 7, 2026.

It is worth noting that Nawaz admitted to the offence and claimed that the substance was used out of competition and was used in an unrelated manner to sports performance.

His three-month suspension period has been backdated to May 1st, which was the date that he started the provisional suspension. His three-month period will be reduced to one month on the completion of the abuse treatment programme. Notably, after committing to the rehabilitation programme, his provisional suspension has been lifted after having served a two and a half month suspension.

Furthermore, as required by the anti-doping code, the 32-year-old’s records from the game against the Netherlands on Feb 7 to 1 May 2026 have been disqualified.

Nawaz’s career in numbers

Speaking of Mohammad Nawaz, the 32-year-old is one of the more experienced players in Pakistan’s set-up. Having not featured for the side since before the PSL, Nawaz is currently not in contention for selection.

However, he has represented Pakistan across six Tests, 44 ODIs, and 98 T20I matches. In the 6 Test matches, Nawaz has taken 16 wickets, 49 wickets in 44 ODI matches, and 101 wickets in 98 T20I matches.

He has been quite regular for the Men in Green in the shortest format of the game, and it could be interesting to see how his suspension affects his international career going forward. Furthermore, his statistics across 7 games will be disqualified as per the ICC anti-doping protocol.

He played seven matches in the three months, all of them being in the T20 World Cup 2026, and it could go on to have a severe impact going forward.

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