CM Yogi urges all to maintain discipline during Kanwar Yatra after hooliganism video goes viral

Shamli:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed for discipline and decorum during the Kanwar Yatra. He said in Shamli that there should be no ruckus over small matters, as opponents will try to take advantage of such incidents. He said, "I would like to humbly appeal to all Kanwar associations to remember that we are all descendants of Shri Ram, followers of Shri Krishna and devotees of Bhole Shankar. We will all keep this in mind. Ram's dignity, Krishna's playfulness and Shankar's harmony and liveliness always inspire us to move forward."

Here’s what CM Yogi said

In his address, CM Yogi further stated that patience and discipline should be greatest assets in life. "There shouldn't be any uproar over small matters. If there is any uproar or indiscipline, our opponents will note such scenes and then, as before, will try to influence the Kanwar Yatra by exerting pressure in some way or another. Remember, the government is providing every possible support for the Kanwar Yatra, ensuring their safety, convenience, and realizing their devotion. This is the double-engine government, which respects faith and showers flowers, but we too must understand decorum."

CM Yogi targets Opposition

The Chief Minister's statement comes at a time when a video of the recent uproar during the Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar went viral on social media. At the rally, the Chief Minister also targeted the opposition, saying, "Those who are seen advocating for faith today, before 2017, used to lathi-charge and shoot people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' They banned the Kanwar Yatra, prevented Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevented Ram Navami processions, and encroached upon the property of religious sites. Today, I can say that the double-engine government is realizing the dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh ji had for the farmers and youth of western Uttar Pradesh."

Kanwariyas allegedly vandalise pickup vehicle

Earlier, a group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a pickup vehicle after it apparently came in contact with a 'kanwar' on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The kanwariyas later resumed their yatra, while police seized the pickup vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident. The incident took place near Khadar Chowk in Purkazi town on Wednesday night when a group of kanwariyas, including Naveen, Prince and Navneet, was returning from Haridwar carrying holy water in 'kanwars'.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Manvendra Singh Bhati, the pickup vehicle allegedly brushed against one of the 'kanwars', triggering anger among the pilgrims who allegedly vandalised the vehicle. Police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, the SHO said. Traffic on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, which was briefly affected due to the commotion, was later restored, police said.

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Posters of vandals defaming Kanwar Yatra to be put up, stern action after pilgrimage ends: CM Yogi Adityanath