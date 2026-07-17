Two robbery accused killed in encounter in UP's Firozabad, as many cops sustain injuries

Lucknow:

A fierce encounter between the Uttar Pradesh Police and two suspected criminals took place in Firozabad's Shikohabad area on Friday, leaving both accused dead and two police personnel injured. According to reports, the encounter occurred near Neem Kheriya village under the Shikohabad police station limits. The two deceased were wanted in connection with a robbery involving a doctor in Etawah and were facing multiple criminal cases. The injured policemen, identified as Pushpendra and David of the Etawah Special Operations Group (SOG), sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and are currently undergoing treatment.

Police intercepted suspects after receiving a tip-off

Police officials said they received intelligence that the two wanted criminals were travelling by train through the area. A police team tracked their movement and attempted to intercept them. However, after realising they had been surrounded, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the police party in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated which led to a fierce gun battle.

Two SOG personnel injured during exchange of fire

During the encounter, Etawah SOG personnel Pushpendra and David were hit by bullets and sustained injuries. The police continued the operation despite the attack, and both accused were killed in the retaliatory firing. The injured officers were immediately shifted for medical treatment, and officials said their condition is being monitored.

Accused were facing multiple criminal cases

According to the police, both deceased criminals had nearly a dozen criminal cases registered against them and had been wanted in several cases for a considerable period. They were also accused in a robbery involving a doctor in Etawah, which had prompted an intensive search operation by law enforcement agencies.

Massive search operation launched after encounter

Following the encounter, police cordoned off the entire area and launched an extensive search operation in nearby fields to verify whether any accomplices had managed to escape. Senior police officers, including Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Langhe, reached the spot to supervise the operation and review the situation.

Officials also clarified that rumours claiming children had been taken hostage during the incident were false. According to the police, the incident was solely an encounter between the police team and the accused criminals.

Investigation underway

Police have begun collecting forensic and other evidence from the encounter site while continuing the search in the surrounding areas. The exact sequence of events is being documented as part of the investigation, and officials are expected to release further details after completing the preliminary inquiry.

UP Police's encounter record

The latest encounter comes amid the Uttar Pradesh Police's continued crackdown on organised crime and wanted criminals. According to a recent report, the state has witnessed more than 17,000 police encounters over the past nine years, during which nearly 300 alleged criminals have been killed. The figures have frequently been cited by the state government while highlighting its campaign against crime.

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