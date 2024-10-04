Friday, October 04, 2024
     
21-year-old gangraped in Kondhwa, police launch manhunt with 10 teams

According to reports, the victim had gone out with a friend when the incident occurred. The police have formed ten teams from the Crime Branch and the Detection Branch (DB) to search for the accused persons and ensure their swift arrest.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2024 10:36 IST
The image has been used for representative purposes only.
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A shocking incident of gang rape has been reported at the Kondhwa police station, Pune, involving a 21-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted by three unidentified miscreants. The incident occurred late last night in the isolated and dimly lit Bopdev Ghat area, around 11 PM.

According to police reports, the victim had gone out with a friend when the attackers confronted them. The miscreants allegedly assaulted the victim's friend before proceeding to gang-rape her. The incident was reported to the police at approximately 5 AM this morning.

In response to the grave situation, the police have formed ten teams from the Crime Branch and the Detection Branch (DB) to search for the accused persons and ensure their swift arrest. Authorities actively investigate the case and gather evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A case has been registered against the unidentified individuals at the Kondwa police station, and police officials have assured the public that they are working diligently to apprehend the suspects.

Further details regarding the investigation and any developments will be shared as they become available. 

