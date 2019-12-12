2 held for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs in railways

Two men were arrested here for allegedly cheating people across the country by promising them jobs in the Indian Railways, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vikesh Singh (29), a resident of Mukundpur, and Atul Jain (35), a resident of Ghaziabad, they said. Ganta Prudhvi Swami, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, lodged a complaint at the Nabi Karim police station, saying Singh, Jain and their associates had cheated him of Rs 25.50 lakh on the pretext of providing him a ticket checker's job in the railways in November 2018, police said.

During investigation, it was found that Swami had transferred around Rs 11 lakh in the account of Singh and his accomplices. The accused frequently changed his location, a senior police officer said.

"After three months, police arrested Singh from Mukundpur village, on Monday. On his instance, Jain was also arrested from near the New Delhi Railway Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. Most of those duped were from Odisha and Maharashtra.

People were asked to fill application forms and submit their documents. They were then directed to visit government hospitals for procuring medical fitness certificates, the DCP said.

These people were asked to check their result on a website that was a replica of the original Railways' website. Bogus training sessions were also organised for the selected candidates, Randhawa said.

They were asked to pay Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, he said, adding that the victims later realised they were cheated. Police found that the fake job-training of the candidates was conducted at Seharsa in Bihar and Lucknow’s Charbagh railway stations, police said.

Fake railway job appointment letters, two mobile phones and ATM cards were recovered from their possession, they added.

