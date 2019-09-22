Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. 17-year-old held for raping teen in Himachal Pradesh: Police Minor Boy Booked for raping a teen

17-year-old held for raping teen in Himachal Pradesh: Police Minor Boy Booked for raping a teen

The boy allegedly coaxed the-14-year-old girl and made physical relations with her, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: September 22, 2019 21:00 IST
17-year-old held for raping teen in Himachal Pradesh:
Image Source : PTI

17-year-old held for raping teen in Himachal Pradesh: Police Minor Boy Booked for raping a teen

 A 17-year-old boy has allegedly raped a teenage girl in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday.

The boy allegedly coaxed the-14-year-old girl and made physical relations with her, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The boy was apprehended after a case was registered against him at the women's police station, he said.

The boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) after his medical examination, while the girl will be presented before the magistrate for recording statement, the officer said. 

ALSO READ: 2 cops taken off gangrape probe for 'misbehaving with complainant'

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 15-year-old girl raped

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTeenager arrested for murder of grandfather Next Story  