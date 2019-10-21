Image Source : PTI 13 injured in blast in fire cracker manufacturing factory

At least 13 people were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast in a firecracker manufacturing factory in lower Assam's Barpeta district on Monday.

The workers of Assam Fireworks Industry were manufacturing firecrackers when a sudden blast occurred and the fire injured 13 workers, including two seriously with almost 50 per cent burn injuries, the officials said.

The cause of the blast could not be ascertained immediately, the officials added. The fire brigade personnel rushed to the factory to douse the fire. All the injured workers were sent to Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital. The workers said many of them saved their lives by jumping into a nearby pond from where they were rescued.