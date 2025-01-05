US Ambassador Garcetti visits Chhattisgarh, discusses investment prospects with CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV US Ambassador Eric Garcetti with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti arrived in Chhattisgarh on Sunday and expressed his deep connection with the state. During his meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti praised Chhattisgarh’s hospitality and rich culture. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision and said that Chhattisgarh is rich in energy and mineral resources, and there are immense investment opportunities here.

Garcetti expressed his desire to visit Bastar and appreciated the herbal products and bell metal Nandi idol gifted by the Chhattisgarh CM. While enjoying tea and jaggery rasgullas, he said, “I love tea.”

He promised to promote American investment in the energy, IT, and defense sectors in Chhattisgarh and extended an invitation to CM Sai to participate in the 2028 Olympics.

"We will work together to promote investment of various American companies in Chhattisgarh, which can become an important destination for global investors," an official statement read.

The statement said the CM informed Garcetti about the vision for the development of Chhattisgarh, a leading state with abundant reserves of mineral wealth including many rare earth metals, and challenges being faced.

"Sai told him about the development work being carried out in the state and the favourable environment created for investors with the launch of the new industrial policy. The CM informed that Chhattisgarh is open to global investors and large-scale development is taking place in every sector," the statement added.