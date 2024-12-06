Two former Sarpanchs murdered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, maoist involvement suspected

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

In a chilling incident in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bijapur district, two former village heads (Sarpanchs) were brutally murdered. The victims, identified as Sukhram Avalam and Suklu Farsa, are believed to have been killed by suspected Maoists. The murders took place in the police station areas of Naimer and Bhairamgarh, where the former Sarpanchs were abducted and killed, and their bodies discarded.

According to police officials, the two former Sarpanchs were first kidnapped by unknown assailants and then murdered. The police suspect the involvement of Maoist insurgents. The body of Sukhram Avalam, a resident of Kader village in the Naimer police station area, was found on the Kader-Kaika road. Avalam had traveled to his village for farming work on Wednesday and was returning from Kaika village when two unidentified men abducted him and took him to the forest. His body was discovered later that night, around 9:00 pm. Police also recovered a leaflet from the scene, purportedly issued by the Gangalur Area Committee of the Maoists.

A similar incident occurred with Suklu Farsa, a former Sarpanch from Biryabhumi village in the Bhairamgarh police station area. Authorities stated that Maoists had abducted him on Monday while he was traveling along a village path. Despite a plea for his release made by his family, including his daughter Yamini Farsa, through social media, Farsa's body was found later. The police discovered another Maoist leaflet at the site of the incident, accusing Farsa of having ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The police have recovered the bodies of both victims and are investigating the murders. They believe these acts are part of the ongoing Maoist violence in the region. The authorities are continuing their efforts to find those responsible for these brutal killings.

