"Soon Naxalism will be wiped out": Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai after 9 Naxals killed in encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party has been fighting with Naxalism since it came to power and soon it will be wiped out.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday praised the valor of the soldiers for eliminating 9 Naxals in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. He also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been fighting Naxalism since it came to power, and soon it will be wiped out.

Earlier today, 9 Naxals were killed during an encounter operation in the forest at the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai said, "The BJP has been fighting with naxalism since it came to power. Our soldiers are fighting, and we salute their bravery. 9 Naxalites have been killed, and we salute our forces. Naxalism is shrinking, and soon it will be wiped out."

In a post on X, the Chhattisgarh CM said that the government's fight against Naxalism will continue until that is eradicated.

"So far, 9 Naxalites have been reported killed in an encounter between a joint team of DRG and CRPF in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. Along with this, news has also been received about the arrest of 13 active Maoists by security forces in Bijapur district. Certainly, this is a big success for the security forces. I salute and congratulate all the security officers and soldiers involved in this operation for their bravery. Our fight will continue until Naxalism is eradicated" he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said that the whole Bastar is moving towards peace and on the way to development.

"It was a joint operation of DRG and CRPF. In the Bijapur and Dantewada regions, 9 Naxalites have been killed in a search operation. This is the strength of the soldiers, and the whole Bastar is moving towards peace and on the way to development," Sharma said.

On the killing of 9 Naxals in a fire exchange between security forces and Naxals, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that a lot of Naxals have also surrendered.

Encounter

The gunfight broke out around 30.30 am in the forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts when a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, and District Reserve Guard (DRG) forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation. "Nine naxals have been killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the forest at the Dantewada Bijapur border," said Inspector General of Police Bastar P Sundarraj.

He further said that the intermittent exchange of fire lasted for a long duration, following which the bodies of nine Naxalites clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the spot.

Huge cache of weapons seized

The IG said that large numbers of SLR rifles and 315-bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All personnel involved in the operation are reported to be safe. Search operations are ongoing in the area, and a detailed report will be issued once the operation is fully completed.

The police claimed that with this incident, the number of Naxalites shot and killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh this year had reached 154.