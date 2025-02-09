12 Naxalites, two jawans killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major success in dismantling Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, the security forces on Sunday neutralised 12 Naxalites in the forest area of the state's Bijapur. Providing details about the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said that the encounter started on Sunday morning in the forest of the Indravati National Park in the Bijapur district.

Two jawans also fell in line of duty during the encounter, while two others were injured. The gunfight took place when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

16 killed in encounter

Earlier on January 21, at least 16 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. An official said that a fresh exchange of fire occurred overnight in a forest area under the Manipur police station, located along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. During the encounter, 12 more Naxalites were killed.

A joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation.