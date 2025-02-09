Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. 12 Naxalites, two jawans killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur

12 Naxalites, two jawans killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur

The exchange of gunfire started earlier on Sunday morning between Naxalites and the security forces in the forests of the National Park area of Bijapur.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Bijapur Published : Feb 09, 2025 11:31 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 12:32 IST
12 NAXALITES KILLED IN CHATTISGARH
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major success in dismantling Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, the security forces on Sunday neutralised 12 Naxalites in the forest area of the state's Bijapur. Providing details about the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said that the encounter started on Sunday morning in the forest of the Indravati National Park in the Bijapur district.

Two jawans also fell in line of duty during the encounter, while two others were injured. The gunfight took place when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

16 killed in encounter

Earlier on January 21, at least 16 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. An official said that a fresh exchange of fire occurred overnight in a forest area under the Manipur police station, located along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. During the encounter, 12 more Naxalites were killed.

A joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement