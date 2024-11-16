Five naxals killed, two security personnel injured in intense encounter in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a major operation against left-wing extremism, five Naxalites were killed, and two security personnel were injured during an intense encounter in the dense forests of Abujhmadh, located at the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, early Saturday morning. The exchange of gunfire followed a search operation initiated by security forces late Friday night.

According to the Chhattisgarh Police, the encounter began when joint security forces advanced into the thick forested terrain to dismantle Naxal strongholds. "This is a significant operation, with an intense exchange of fire currently underway," said a senior police official overseeing the operation. The injured security personnel were airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.

The operation is part of a series of heightened anti-Naxal efforts across Chhattisgarh. Earlier this week, security forces achieved another breakthrough when three Naxalites, including a senior platoon commander carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, were killed in an operation in Bijapur district. That operation, conducted by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the elite CoBRA unit, targeted Naxal camps in the forested hills of Rekhapalli-Komathpalli at the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed the recovery of three bodies and a cache of weapons, describing it as a "significant blow to Naxal activities" in the area.

The ongoing operations underscore the government's commitment to countering naxalism in Bastar, a region long plagued by insurgent violence. Security forces remain on high alert, with additional operations anticipated in the coming weeks to secure the area and dismantle remaining Naxal networks.

Further updates on the Abujhmadh encounter are awaited.