Chhattisgarh: Two crane operators killed in industrial mishap at steel plant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A tragic industrial accident claimed the lives of two crane operators at a steel manufacturing unit in the Siltara industrial area near Raipur late Saturday night, officials confirmed. The incident occurred at Hindustan Coils Limited, which is under the jurisdiction of Dharsiwara police station. Molten slag, a by-product of the steel production process, accidentally fell on the workers.

The victims, identified as Somu Rai (30) and Jitendra Sriwas (32), were on their night shift when the mishap took place. Rai was a resident of Arrah in Bihar, while Sriwas hailed from Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh.

"The molten slag fell from the furnace, fatally injuring both operators. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," a police official stated.

Authorities have registered an accidental death report, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap and any lapses in safety protocols.

This tragic incident highlights the occupational risks workers face in the steel industry, underscoring the need for stringent safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(PTI Inputs)