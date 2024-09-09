Chhattisgarh: Top Naxal leader killed by his colleagues amid infighting in Naxalite organisation, say police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the latest development, ACM Vijja Madkam of Rajnandgaon-Kanker Division was murdered by the Naxalites on the orders of Telugu cadre leader Vijay Reddy of his own Maoist organization, accusing him of betraying the organization on Friday (September 6).

Vijja was killed in the Malampenta forest under the police station Partapur area of ​​​​District Kanker. The killing comes amid the rising rift between the local and outside cadre in the state. The Chhattisgarh Police has said that the effective action by the Chhattisgarh government against the Naxalites has created panic in the Naxal organisation, promoting suspicion among the outsider Naxalites cadre against the local cadre, thereby instigating internal dispute between them.

153 Naxalites killed in Baster division

In the year 2024, more than 153 Naxalites have been neutralised by the security forces in an effective action against them under the Bastar division. This comes after Vishnudev Sai took charge as the Chief Minister and directed and equipped the police to end naxal terrorism.

During this period, dead bodies of the Naxalite cadre DKSZC member Joganna, DKSZC member Randhir, TSC member, CRC commander Sagar, DVCM Vinay alias Ravi, residents of Telangana state, were recovered by the security forces under the Bastar division after various encounters. The bodies of ACM Sangeeta alias Sunny, a resident of Maharashtra state and PPCM Laxmi, a resident of Odisha were also recovered after the encounter. For the first time in Chhattisgarh, such a significant number of outside cadre of Naxalites have been neutralised.

Panic in Naxalite leadership

Intelligence received by the police from reliable sources reveals that in the year 2024, given the plight of senior cadres of Telangana / Odisha / Maharashtra and other states, there is panic in the top leadership of the Naxal organization, due to which the local Naxalite cadres are being harassed in many ways by the Naxal cadres from outside, suspecting them of betrayal and rebellion.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. informed that as a strategy of the banned and illegal CPI Maoist organization, during an encounter with the security forces, top Naxal cadres from outside the state used to escape by using local Naxalite cadres as human shield. But during the recent encounters, this strategy of top Maoist cadres from outside the state seems to be failing.

Naxalites issuing false press release

IGP also revealed that in the past few days, the Naxal organization has suffered heavy losses in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee area under Bastar Division, due to which the banned and illegal organization has become directionless and leaderless. The top Naxalite leadership of the outside province has looted crores and billions of rupees for the last 30-40 years by using the local cadres only as a human shield. Now as they get exposed in front of local naxals, the betrayal and rebellion among them is increasing.

Meanwhile, to divert the attention of their cadres and the public from the internal conflicts, the top Naxal leadership has started issuing false and factless press releases, telling fabricated stories of Naxalites killed by them being police informers/anti-revolutionaries/betraying the organization.