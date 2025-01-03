Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces

Follow us on Image Source : X Three Naxalists killed in encounter (Representative image)

Security forces killed three Naxalites on Friday in the Naxal-affected Sornamal forest of Gariaband district, Chhattisgarh. The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) team had surrounded the Naxalites from all sides. Reportedly, around 300 security forces of both Chhattisgarh and Odisha are conducting this operation.

Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jitendra Chandrakar said three Naxalists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces.

As per the local reports, three Naxalists are killed by the forces during an encounter. The soldiers have recovered the bodies of all three. Weapons have also been recovered during the search. At present the team of soldiers is at the spot.

The killed Naxalites have not been identified yet. It is expected that these Naxalists might have big rewards on their head. The bodies of Naxalites will be identified after bringing them to the headquarters.

Two security personnel were injured last week

Two CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in the exchange of fire with Naxals on December 23. As per the officials, firing happened when the forces were securing a forward base established in the forest area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place at the Gomguda forward operating base (FOB) of the CRPF. According to the officials, the incident unfolded at around 7:30 AM as the CoBRA 206 battalion was securing the newly established base in a remote forested area.

Puvarti village gets its first TV

Purvarti village of Sukma, located in the Bastar region of Chhatisgarh, is infamous for being the home of top Naxalite leaders and heightened Naxalite activities. The village got its first television last week. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma asserted that now the development will reach every village of the state.

"They (Naxalites) kept the village cut off from the whole world. They do not want electricity, water, roads, Anganwadi, schools, hospitals, or mobile towers to come to the village. Now none of that will happen, everything will be under control and the Ganga of development will reach every village," he said.

(With ANI inputs)