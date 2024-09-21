Chhattisgarh: SP and Collector of Kabirdham transferred after mob violence and custodial death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image.

The Chhattisgarh government has transferred the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kabirdham district following incidents of mob violence and a custodial death that have sparked significant unrest. The changes come amid growing criticism over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, leading the Congress party to call for a state-wide bandh on Saturday in protest.

Gopal Verma has been appointed to replace Janmejay Mahobe as the Collector of Kabirdham, while Rajesh Agrawal will take over as SP from Abhishek Pallava, according to an official from the public relations department. Mahobe has been reassigned as the Managing Director of the state's Civil Supply Corporation, and Pallava has been moved to serve as the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the police headquarters in Nava Raipur.

In response to the violence, 23 police personnel from the Rengakhar police station have been removed from their positions for their involvement in the assault of residents in Loharidih village. This follows the incident on September 15, when a mob allegedly set fire to the home of deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu, leading to his death.

Authorities have launched an investigation, led by Additional District Magistrate Nirbhay Kumar Sahu, into the arson and the circumstances surrounding the death of Prashant Sahu, a suspect arrested during the incident who died in judicial custody on September 18. His death has ignited controversy, with the Congress party alleging police brutality. State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed that Sahu had been beaten by the police and subsequently suspended Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar.

The situation escalated after residents suspected Raghunath Sahu was responsible for the death of Kachru Sahu, a villager found hanging from a tree in nearby Bijatola village. During the violent altercation, three members of Raghunath’s family were rescued from the burning house and taken to the hospital with injuries.

The opposition Congress has called for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Sharma, who represents the Kawardha constituency that includes the Rengakhar area. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Loharidih on September 19 and shared disturbing images of Prashant Sahu's body, which reportedly bore severe injury marks.

As tensions continue to rise, the government has ordered a judicial inquiry to investigate the custodial death, aiming to address the concerns of the community and restore order in Kabirdham.

