Chhattisgarh shock: 4-year-old hung from tree by teachers for not doing homework A viral video—recorded by a local resident—shows the child stripped, tied with a rope, and hung from a tree inside the school premises while crying for help, as the teachers stood by and did nothing.

Raipur:

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh, where two women teachers at Hans Vahini Vidya Mandir School subjected a four-year-old nursery student to cruel punishment for not completing his homework. The child was stripped, tied with a rope, and hung from a tree inside the school premises. The shocking act came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Incident captured on video

The horrifying video, recorded by a local resident from a nearby rooftop, shows the helpless child hanging from a tree while crying for help. Meanwhile, the two teachers—identified as Kajal Sahu and Anuradha Dewangan—stand nearby, making no attempt to help him.

What happened?

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday morning in Narayanpur village. Teacher Kajal Sahu was checking homework in the nursery class when she discovered that the child had not completed his assignment. Enraged, she dragged him out of the classroom, tied his T-shirt with a rope, and hung him from a tree within the school campus. Eyewitnesses said the child cried, screamed, and repeatedly pleaded to be taken down, but the teachers ignored his distress.

Family members have accused the school management of severe negligence and cruelty, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Authorities launch immediate probe

The viral video prompted swift response from the administration. Block Education Officer (BEO) D.S. Lakra visited the school and began an investigation. He confirmed that a detailed report would be forwarded to senior officials for further action. District Education Officer (DEO) Ajay Mishra also verified the incident and assured that appropriate action would be taken.

School management admits fault

Following the outrage, cluster in-charge Manoj Yadav inspected the site and confirmed that the teachers’ actions were completely unacceptable. The school management acknowledged its fault, calling the incident a serious lapse, and issued a public apology.

In recent years, several similar cases of excessive or abusive punishment in schools across India have sparked nationwide debate over student safety and teacher accountability. While most educators follow proper conduct, isolated incidents—ranging from physical punishment to emotional harassment—have highlighted gaps in monitoring and child-protection protocols within educational institutions.

These episodes have strengthened calls for stricter enforcement of guidelines under the Right to Education Act, mandatory teacher training on child psychology, and stronger action against those who violate students’ rights.