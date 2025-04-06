Chhattisgarh: Policeman arrested for accepting bribe in Korba district The accused is an assistant sub-inspector and was allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 to "settle" a matter. ACB laid a trap and caught him.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the Korba district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a local resident, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Manoj Mishra, was arrested on Saturday after an ACB-led operation. Mishra, who was serving at the Hardi Bazar police station, had previously seized a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to the complainant last month. According to the official, Mishra accused the complainant of stealing diesel and informed him that a case would be registered against him for the alleged theft.

Demanded Rs 50,000

Mishra allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant to "settle" the issue and avoid legal proceedings. Despite being transferred to the Kotwali police station in Korba city, Mishra is said to have continued pressuring the complainant for the bribe, insisting that the matter could only be resolved with payment.

The complainant, feeling threatened and pressured by Mishra’s persistent demands, contacted the ACB to report the incident. Acting on the tip-off, the ACB officials set up a trap to catch the officer in the act of accepting the bribe. The operation proved successful when Mishra was caught red-handed on Saturday, accepting an initial installment of Rs 10,000, which was part of the total amount he had requested.

(PTI inputs)