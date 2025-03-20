Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals killed in two separate encounters in Bijapur, Kanker districts Chhattisgarh encounters: According to the official, one jawan of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit was also killed in the gunfight at Bijapur district.

Chhattisgarh encounters: In a massive operation against Left Wing Extremism, security forces killed 22 Naxals in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts today (March 20).

18 Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said. A police jawan was also killed in the encounter, he said. The gunfight broke out at around 7:00 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out of an anti-Naxal operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.

Bodies of 18 Naxals along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said. A jawan of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit was also killed in the gunfight, he said. The operation was still underway in the area

Here are details of encounters:

In Bijapur, 18 Naxals died in EoF with SFs (STF and DRG). The operation continues. In Kanker district, four Naxals died in EoF between SFs near village Koroskodo, PS Chhotebethiya today.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM on Bijapur encounter

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "So far, the bodies of 18 Naxalites have been recovered, and one of our DRG jawan Raju has also been martyred. The entire government stands with the family, may God give them strength...".

2 security personnel evacuated after IED blast in Narayanpur

Meanwhile, two security personnel were evacuated after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday. The blast caused dust and debris to enter the eyes of a jawan and an officer, both of whom were promptly evacuated for medical treatment. According to Narayanpur Police, no serious injuries were reported in the explosion. Security forces have intensified search operations in the area to trace the insurgents responsible for the attack.

"Naxalites carried out an IED blast in Abujhmad today. Due to the blast, dust and mud entered the eyes of a jawan and an officer, after which they were evacuated from the operation area for treatment. No one suffered any serious injuries in the IED blast," the police said.