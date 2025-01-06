Chhattisgarh: Eight jawans, one driver killed after Naxalites blow up vehicle using IED in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The site of IED explosion in Bijapur

In a shocking incident, eight jawans and one driver of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed after Naxalites on Monday blew up their vehicle using an IED explosive in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, the police officials said. Several others are reported to have been injured in the explosion.

According to the preliminary information, at least 100 kg of improvised explosives were used to target the DRG vehicle. Providing details about the attack, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that the incident took place near Ambeli village under Kutru police station when the security personnel were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation.

The attack took place at around 2:20 pm and the security forces initiated a search operation in the region thereafter. The attack is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in the last two years, an official said.

Chhattisgarh govt assures action

Speaking about the attack, Deputy CM Arun Sao expressed grief over the loss of lives of DRG personnel and assured them that their sacrifice won't go in vain. He said, " Information about a cowardly attack by Naxalites has come from Bijapur. I express condolences for the Jawans...this is a cowardly action...as Jawans are working towards eliminating Naxals...they have done this due to desperation and disappointment. This sacrifice of the jawans won't go in vain."

Meanwhile, former CM and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh also consoled the demise of brave soldiers. He said, " Whenever big operations happen against them, these Naxalites come down to cowardly attack...I express my condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in this attack...The big step that Chhattisgarh govt and central govt are taking, will take this step forward further."

Earlier on April 26, 2023, ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle, which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in neighbouring Dantewada district.

(Reported by: Sikander)