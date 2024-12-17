Chhattisgarh man swallows live chick in occult ritual, bird survives, man dies

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK 35-year-old man in Chhattisgarh dies after swallowing live chick

In a bizarre incident. a man from Chhattisgarh swallowed a live chick and suffocated to death. As per the villagers, it is an act driven by occult practices. 35-year-old man, identified as Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, collapsed at home shortly after returning from a bath. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors were baffled to find a live chick near his throat.

Yadav was declared dead when he was brought to the Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur. According to his family, he felt dizzy before they took him to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that the chick had got stuck in his throat, blocking his air-pipe, which led to his death.

Live chick measuring around 20 cm

During the post-mortem. doctors found a live chick measuring around 20 cm, revealed after an incision near Yadav's throat. Dr Santu Bag, who conducted the autopsy, explained that the chick had obstructed both air and food passages, likely causing asphyxiation. He also said that this is the first such case encountered by him in his career.

Villagers suspect occult practices

The villagers are linking the unusual death of Anand Yadav with occult practices. Some residents said that he in contact with a 'tantrik' (occultist) and had been struggling with infertility. Villagers believe that he may have swallowed the chick as part of a ritual to fulfil his desire to become a father. However, these are only speculations and the exact reason behind this bizarre act by Yadav is yet to be determined.

The local police are investigating the matter to find out the exact reason behind the incident. Police also questioned the family members but nothing much was revealed. So far, police is suspecting that Yadav was influenced by the tantrik to take such baffling step.