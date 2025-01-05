'Committed to act against crime, injustice': CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Chhattisgarh journalist's murder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday spoke about the police action in the murder case of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur. He said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation, and so far, three accused have been arrested.

The chief minister also mentioned that the criminals' bank accounts have been sealed, and their illegal possessions have been seized. "A journalist's body was found in Bijapur. The government is taking action, SIT was formed, and three accused were arrested. The contractor's bank account was sealed. His illegal encroachment was removed," CM Sai said.

CM Sai slams Congress

Taking a jibe at Congress, CM Sai said, "We are seeing that in the 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' of Congress, hatred is being sold. You can see the past incidents, in all the incidents, Congress people were involved. The contractor is a functionary of Congress," he said.

CM Sai emphasised that Chhattisgarh is known for its peace and harmony. Unfortunately, some are trying to spread hatred in society, but our government will make sure that such ideologies and activities are completely eradicated," he said.

He reassured the people of Chhattisgarh, stating that justice would be served in this case, and no guilty party would be spared. The trust and safety of the people of Chhattisgarh are our top priority.

Mukesh's body found in septic tank

Notably, Chandrakar (33), a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday in a septic tank on a property owned by civil contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town, as per police.

While Suresh Chandrakar is absconding, his kin Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar have been arrested. The Chhattisgarh government has set up an 11-member SIT under IPS officer Mayank Gurjar to probe the case. Police will submit the chargesheet in 3-4 weeks.