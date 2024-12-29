Chhattisgarh govt to set up 15 new medical colleges, Centre releases fund of Rs 4,400 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Chhattisgarh govt gets funding of Rs 4,400 crore

The Central Government has released a special funding of Rs 4,400 crore for development and reforms in Chhattisgarh. This is the biggest incentive for any state in the country on the basis of reforms and initiatives. This step motivates the developing states of India and encourage infrastructural developments and public welfare. Vishnu Deo Sai led Chhattisgarh government will set up 15 medical colleges and work on other developments with the help of this special incentive.

Centre appreciates Chhattisgarh government

The Centre has appreciated the efforts made by the state government towards administrative reforms, digital governance, and strengthening of health facilities. This amount will be spent on health infrastructure, setting up 15 new medical colleges, and modernizing municipal bodies.

Describing this achievement as a proud moment for Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Our efforts being appreciated by the Central Government is a new direction not only for the state but for the entire country. This incentive will bring positive changes in the lives of our citizens.”

Experts believe that this incentive scheme will motivate states to compete and reform India's federal structure. This achievement of Chhattisgarh shows how right policies and transparent administration can give a new direction to the entire country.

Chhattisgarh to develop medicity in Nava Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government announced to develop a 5,000-bed medicity in 200 acres of land at Nava Raipur. As per the government official, the project aims to develop medical tourism and give it international recognition. Under the medicity project, several multi-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, diagnostic centres, hotels and boarding facilities will be developed to benefit the people of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.