Chhattisgarh govt introduces new policy to encourage naxal surrender and reintegration

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a new policy aimed at encouraging Naxals to return to the mainstream, showcasing a more compassionate approach to ending the insurgency. Instead of using fear of police action, the government hopes to entice Naxals back through financial aid and rehabilitation programs, offering a path to a better future for those seeking to leave the movement.

Under the new policy, when any Naxal decides to surrender, he or she will be given good financial support. He or she will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 besides the reward amount which was announced for his/her capture. Earlier reward amounts given for captured Naxals were distributed among security forces, but now that is going to be given to surrendering Naxals directly.

Job training and rehabilitation support

In addition to financial aid, the government plans to provide land, housing, and resources related to employment to ensure that the surrendered Naxals can lead a stable and productive life. Special training programs will be set up in designated areas to equip them with vocational skills, helping them integrate into society and find sustainable livelihoods.

Details of the policy were shared by the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who has reiterated the commitment of the government towards rehabilitating former Naxals. He also recalled a conversation with a senior journalist, who jokingly remarked that after listening to the benefits, it would perhaps even be better to become a Naxal and then surrender.

Government's commitment to end naxalism by 2026

Recently, this policy was announced by the Union Home Minister himself, Amit Shah who, in a speech given during his visit to Chhattisgarh, made known that the government plans to wipe out Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The statement then further acted as a catalyst for security forces in the state to step up their anti-Naxal operations. The government claims that over 212 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces as a result of an action that was more vigorous than in the previous years.

With the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, the Chhattisgarh government hopes to reduce the Naxal influence in the state and offer all the insurgents a chance to reintegrate into society in a peaceful manner. This clearly marks a change from the military action posture to the more humanitarian approach-with reference to the Naxal issue.