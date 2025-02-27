Chhattisgarh government declares Vickey Kaushal starrer ‘Chhava’ tax-free Following the steps of the Madhya Pradesh and Goa state governments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Chhattisgarh government has also declared ‘Chhava' tax-free.

The historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna is now tax-free is Chhattisgarh. After states like Goa, Madhya Pradesh, BJP-led Chhattisgarh government announced tax-free in the state. Speaking with reporters, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Chhava' is not just a film; it is a tribute to our historical traditions, courage, and self-respect."

'Every citizen should watch Chhava': C'garh CM

CM Vishnu Deo Sai asserted that his government is commitment to promote films that inspire society and preserve cultural consciousness. "Chhava' is not just a film; it is a tribute to our historical traditions, courage, and self-respect. Every citizen should watch it to understand the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.

Chhava portrays the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and strategic brilliance of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought fiercely against the Mughals and other invaders.

It vividly brings to life his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the nation, reinforcing a deep sense of nationalism, the chief minister further said.

Chhava tax free in Goa

The historical period drama Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, was declared tax-free in Goa last week. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to his X account on Thursday to share the announcement.

He posted, "It gives me pleasure to announce that the movie Chhaava, based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in Goa. The movie, exploring the valour and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh, and Dharma, played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against the Mughals and the Portuguese, is an inspiration for all of us."

MP declared Chhava Tax -free

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav granted tax-free status to the Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava on February 19. On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Mohan Yadav announced the update at a public gathering. “On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, I announce tax-free release of the Hindi film 'Chhava' based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj,” he shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chhava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite.

(With inputs from ANI)