Stone pelting on freight train in Chhattisgarh: Loco pilot injured in Balod

Loco pilot Thaneshwar Singh Deshmukh was injured when unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a goods train in Balod district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place when the train was travelling from Dallirajahara to Bhilai. Deshmukh sustained head injuries and managed to stop the train at Balod station and was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Attack near Kusumkasa village

Near the village of Kusumkasa, stones were thrown at the engine and train. The injured pilot immediately reported the incident to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which lodged a case against the unidentified assailants.

Accused fleeing, investigation underway

The assailants fled the scene after the incident and authorities are investigating the incident. The condition of the loco pilot is said to be stable, although there is no information on the culprits.