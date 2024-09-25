Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Stone pelting on freight train in Chhattisgarh: Loco pilot injured in Balod

Stone pelting on freight train in Chhattisgarh: Loco pilot injured in Balod

A loco pilot was injured after miscreants pelted stones at a freight train near Kusumkasa village in Balod, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred while the train was en route from Dallirajahara to Bhilai. Authorities are investigating the case, and the condition of the pilot is stable.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Balod Updated on: September 25, 2024 22:54 IST
Chhattisgarh freight train Stone pelting
Image Source : PTI Stone pelting on freight train in Chhattisgarh: Loco pilot injured in Balod

Loco pilot Thaneshwar Singh Deshmukh was injured when unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a goods train in Balod district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place when the train was travelling from Dallirajahara to Bhilai. Deshmukh sustained head injuries and managed to stop the train at Balod station and was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Attack near Kusumkasa village

Near the village of Kusumkasa, stones were thrown at the engine and train. The injured pilot immediately reported the incident to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which lodged a case against the unidentified assailants. 

Accused fleeing, investigation underway

The assailants fled the scene after the incident and authorities are investigating the incident. The condition of the loco pilot is said to be stable, although there is no information on the culprits.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement