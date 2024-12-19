Flight service launched on Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur route in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : VISHNU DEO SAI (X) Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai launches Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur route flight.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today (December 19) marked the launch of the Raipur-Ambikapur air travel route as a significant achievement for the state, calling it a historic day. At the launch event, he emphasized the broad impact the new service would have on the state's development.

"This will bring development in the tourism, industrial, and economic sectors," Sai said, adding that the new route would not only improve connectivity but also boost economic and industrial growth, making it easier for business and tourism to flourish in the region.

Vishnu Deo Sai called it a symbol of expansion of regional connectivity. FlyBig Airlines’s Twin Otter aircraft, equipped with 19 seats, will be operating on this route.

Speaking during the inaugural function at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Sai said another historic step has been taken towards the development of Chhattisgarh. He termed the launch of the Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur air service a symbol of expansion of our regional connectivity.

Fare of flight service

The starting fare for this service is Rs 999, which ensures that the general public can also avail the benefit of air travel, he said. The service is a great example of the change that has come in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the statement quoting Sai.

Air connectivity to remote areas like Surguja and Bastar will not only provide facilities to the citizens but also increase tourism and economic activities in these areas, the CM said. The state has developed the airport of Ambikapur, named Maa Mahamaya Airport, at 80 crore. It has received the “3 C VFR category” licence and is suitable for operating 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft, he said.

Work is underway on a plan to connect Ambikapur with Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata, according to Sai.

“Our government has given special encouragement to enterprises like homestays and resorts in the new industrial policy, which is creating huge employment opportunities for local youth. Our effort is to take Chhattisgarh to new heights in the field of aviation in the next four years,” he added.

Vishnu Deo Sai on Amit Shah's remarks

CM Sai also responded to Congress's protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments regarding Dr BR Ambedkar.

"History should be seen to know who actually insulted Ambedkar ji," Sai remarked, defending the BJP government's actions.

"The Congress government did not consider putting up a portrait of him in Parliament. Our government did the work of conferring that respect to him. Our government built Panchteerth," he said, referring to the memorials dedicated to Ambedkar's legacy across India.

Regarding the ongoing Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh, CM Sai outlined the state's security achievements. "More than 220 Naxalites have been killed in the past year, and more than 1500 have either surrendered or been arrested," he said.

The CM also expressed confidence that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 2026, citing the "double-engine government" initiative where both the state and central governments are working together to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile on Sunday, The Chhattisgarh CM said that under the guidance and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh Police has achieved tremendous success in anti-Naxal operations in the last one year.

While speaking at a ceremony to present the President's Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police, he said, "Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chhattisgarh Police has achieved tremendous success in anti-Naxal operations in the last year, facing difficult challenges with courage and bravery. Due to the effective action of the security forces, a large number of Naxalites have decided to surrender and return to the mainstream."