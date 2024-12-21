Chhattisgarh: Five Naxals arrested in Sukma district

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Five Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Five Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday. The police informed that out of the five Naxals, two carried a cumulative reward of Rs 4 lakh. Muchaki Hunga, alias Jatti, Kawasi Gangi, Madvi Hinga and two others were nabbed by the security forces near a forest in Duleda village under the Chintagufa police station. Police official further informed that Jatti belonged to the Pidmel Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) of the Maoist organisation, while Kawasi Gangi was the president of the outfit’s Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan.

The operation to apprehend these Naxalites was held on Friday. Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and local police were involved in the operation.

Two Naxalites carried bounty of Rs 2 lakh each

Police officials told that two of the Naxalites carried a total bounty of Rs 2 lakh. Of the arrested Naxals, Madvi was the president of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) under the Metaguda RPC.

Naxals were involved in murder

As per the police, these five Naxalites were involved in the murder of a villager this year whom they accused of being a police informer. Jatti was also involved in several other instances of Maoist violence.

NIA sentences two men for supplying weapons to the Naxals

In another case in Ranchi, Jharkhand, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced two persons to 15 years of imprisonment in a CPI (Maoist) arms and ammunition seizure case of 2012. As per the statement shared by NIA, Prafulla Malakar of Patna district has been sentenced to different jail terms and fines and the court has similarly pronounced varying quantum of sentence against Anil Kumar Yadav of Gaya district.

The case relates to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand where police arrested Malakar from Silodar Forest near Chauparan in August 2012. Police seized one US-made M-16 rifle, 14 live rounds, two mobile phones, and one bullet proof jacket from Malakar, a member of the arms and ammunition supply unit of the banned terror organisation, CPI (Maoist), NIA informed.

(With PTI inputs)